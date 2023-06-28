Body cam video shows police rescuing toddler from mom during attempted drowning

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

A Michigan mother was taken into custody Saturday after police kicked down the woman’s door and found her drowning her 2-year-old daughter in a bathtub, authorities said.

Police investigate after a mother was found to be holding her 2-year-old daughter underwater in a bathtub, in Albion, Mich., on Saturday. WILX

The dramatic rescue occurred inside the woman's home in Albion, the city's public safety department said in a statement. Albion is nearly 100 miles west of Detroit.

The girl, who also had stab wounds in her chest and throat, coughed up water and began breathing after officers gave her CPR, the statement said.

Authorities believe she and her 4-year-old brother, who had also been cut, swallowed cleaning fluid, the statement said.

They were flown to a hospital in Ann Arbor and were in stable condition, the department said.

Authorities were alerted to the incident after the siblings’ 15-year-old sister dialed 911 at 10:30 a.m. During the call, authorities heard children screaming and asking for help, according to the statement.

An officer from Albion and deputy from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department responded.

The older sister and another 8-year-old brother did not appear to have been harmed, the department said.

The 35-year-old mother, who also appeared to have swallowed cleaning fluid, was not identified.

She was arraigned Tuesday on charges of assault with intent to murder and child abuse, NBC affiliate WOOD-TV of Grand Rapids reported.

The woman was being held on a $500,000 bond, according to the station.