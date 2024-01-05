Body found in San Diego home's freezer may be woman missing for 9 years, police say

A body found in a San Diego freezer last month may have been a woman who has been missing or dead for up to nine years, the Police Department said Thursday.

"Out-of-town" family members who were visiting a residence called local authorities when they discovered the body in the freezer, police said in December.

The San Diego Police Homicide Unit was called in to investigate because of the unusual location of the body, police said.

Family members found a body in the freezer of a home on the 4900 block of Zion Avenue in San Diego in 2023, police said. NBC San Diego

Police on Thursday identified the body as Mary Margaret Haxby-Jones, an 81-year-old white female.

"Based on the investigation to this point, detectives believe it is possible that Haxby-Jones may have been missing or dead for up to nine years," police said.

Haxby-Jones is believed to have lived at the address on Zion Avenue "at some point prior to the discovery of her body," police said.

Police said that the cause of death has yet to be determined and that the Medical Examiner's Office is investigating, adding that "no obvious traumatic injury to the body was noted."

As they continue to investigate the case "as a suspicious death," detectives are asking anyone who may have known Haxby-Jones or has any information about her to come forward.