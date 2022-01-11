Bomb incidents and bomb-making surge in U.S., officials warn

Wracked by paranoia, in thrall to various conspiracy theories, Anthony Quinn Warner parked a recreational vehicle in the middle of a Nashville tourist district early last Christmas and set off what authorities say was the biggest vehicle bomb explosion inside the U.S. in 25 years.

More than 60 buildings were damaged, including a key AT&T cellphone facility, resulting in service cuts across three states. In part because Warner broadcast a warning before the bomb went off at 1:22 am, he was the only person killed. But it was something of a wake-up call for law enforcement.

Among the alarming elements was that a lone disturbed individual was able to build, test and detonate such a large and sophisticated device using materials he purchased in retail stores, much like two anti-government radicals did when they blew up a federal building in Oklahoma City in 1995.

For more watch "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt" tonight.

As part of its response, the Department of Homeland Security has teamed up with the FBI to publicize Operation Flashpoint, the latest version of a longstanding effort by the government to urge local merchants to report suspicious purchases of household materials that can be used to build bombs. It comes as the Department of Justice is reorganizing itself to better fight domestic terrorism.

A homemade bomb is detonated at the FBI’s explosives training range in Quantico, Va. Dept. of Homeland Security

“Right now, we have about 250,000 stores nationwide that sell products containing these explosive precursor chemicals,” Lisa Parpachate, a supervisory special agent with the FBI’s weapons of mass destruction directorate, told NBC News. “We need them to report when they see suspicious behaviors around this. We have nefarious actors and bad people that want to buy these products specifically for the chemicals in them, and then use them to make bombs to potentially harm the public.”

The effort comes in the context of a huge uptick in bomb incidents in the U.S. — there were 428 in 2020, according to the DHS, up 71 percent from the year before. And it’s happening amid heightened government concern about the rise in domestic extremism, which officials say now drives the most pressing terrorist threat to the safety of Americans.

On Monday, the assistant attorney general in charge of the Justice Department’s National Security Division told Congress that he was creating a new domestic terrorism unit and that the number of investigations by the FBI into suspected domestic violent extremists has more than doubled since the spring of 2020.

“The threat posed by domestic terrorism is on the rise,” the official, Matthew Olsen, told the Senate Judiciary Committee. “We face an elevated threat from domestic violent extremists — that is, individuals in the United States who seek to commit violent criminal acts in furtherance of domestic social or political goals.”

Most of those bomb incidents were not terrorism; the list includes thieves trying to blow open ATMs, for example. But the two explosive devices placed outside the Republican and Democratic headquarters in Washington, D.C., the night before the Jan. 6 riot — crimes as yet unsolved — were homemade pipe bombs, officials say.

“Certainly in my professional career, I think this is the highest it’s ever been,” said David Mussington, executive assistant director for infrastructure security at DHS’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, known as CISA. “These are risks to the American people and to critical infrastructure.”

Many of the bombs are built with “products we use every day in our home,” said Chuck Leas, who runs Operation Flashpoint for CISA. “They’re safe to use, but bad actors can take them and use them as not intended. Different quantities, different combinations can be used to make an explosive. What we’re trying to do is, is look at the suspicious purchasing behaviors that people do in the stores, and then have them reported to 1-800-Call-FBI. It’s really important to 'See something and say something.’”

The list of potential bomb ingredients is long, and it includes obvious items such as ammonium nitrate fertilizer, kerosene and hydrogen peroxide, and less obvious ones like flour, cinnamon and cocoa, according to government documents.

Officials say big hardware chains such as Home Depot and Lowe’s understand suspicious purchasing patterns and how to report them, so they are focusing on local merchants, conducting a series of road shows around the country to raise awareness.

At the FBI’s explosives training range in Quantico, Va., analysts study the impact of various sizes of homemade bombs by building and safely detonating them.

“It doesn’t take a lot, at all, to create a bomb that’s going to hurt people potentially,” Parpachate said. “That’s why this is so important. … The bomb threat is there, it’s not going away. It’s big.”