Boy, 9, injured in Alaska bear attack

A 9-year-old boy is recovering after officials said he was attacked by a bear while hunting in Alaska.

The attack happened Tuesday as the boy and an adult were hunting in Palmer Hay Flats, which is north of Anchorage, Alaska State Troopers said in a statement.

The boy was taken to a hospital and was in fair condition, state troopers said. The adult shot and killed the bear during the attack.

State troopers and wildlife officers were called at 6:37 p.m. about the attack.

Investigators say the pair were hunting in the Palmer Hay Flats when they came across the brown bear, which attacked the boy.

The bear was with a cub, NBC affiliate KTUU of Anchorage reported, citing troopers.

Officials on the ground and in a helicopter looked for the cub but did not find it, Todd Rinaldi, regional management coordinator for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, told the station.