Boyfriend arrested in death of 22-year-old woman found dismembered in suitcases at NYC apartment

The boyfriend of a 22-year-old woman found dismembered, with her body parts stuffed into two suitcases, in her New York City apartment has been arrested in her grisly death.

Justin Williams, 24, was arrested Monday and arraigned on indictment charges of second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced.

The remains of his girlfriend D’Asia Johnson, 22, were found in her apartment on Linwood Avenue in East New York on Sept. 21 after officers were called to her sixth-floor apartment for a wellness check and found her remains in two suitcases inside.

Gonzalez's announcement revealed new details in Johnson's death.

Johnson went home after work on Aug. 21 and “and never exited the apartment again,” Gonzalez said.

According to the investigation in the early morning hours of Aug. 22 Williams, who had been dating Johnson for several years, allegedly stabbed her nine times — five times to the front of her torso and four to the back.

He then allegedly dismembered her body and concealed the remains in the two suitcases.

“He allegedly resided in the apartment for a month and used towels and cleaning products to mask the smell,” the district attorney's statement said.

Williams allegedly fled the apartment following a wellness check by building personnel who became concerned after they didn’t see Johnson for some time. The building personnel then called police, leading to the discovery of her remains.

At his Monday arraignment, Williams was ordered to be held without bail and to return to court on Jan. 25, 2023.

If convicted, he faces up to 25 years in prison.

NBC News has reached out to his listed attorney for comment.

“This defendant is accused of the horrific murder and dismemberment of his former girlfriend. While we can’t erase the tragic and cruel death of D’Asia Johnson, we are fully committed to bringing this defendant to justice," Gonzalez said in a statement. "I hope that this prosecution brings a measure of solace to D’Asia’s family and friends."