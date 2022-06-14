Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia extended again, state news reports

WNBA star Brittney Griner's detention in Russia has been extended until July 2, Russian state news agency TASS reported Tuesday, citing the Khimki court of the Moscow region.

NBC News has requested confirmation from the court.

Griner was detained on Feb. 17 at an airport in Russia after authorities there said a search of her bag revealed vape cartridges containing a cannabis derivative.

In May, the State Department reclassified Griner as wrongfully detained and transferred oversight of her case to the State Department Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, or SPEHA.

In March, Russian officials said Griner’s detention had been extended until May 19. On May 13, Griner’s lawyer Alexander Boikov said his client’s detention had been extended to June 18.

State Department officials met Monday with members of Griner’s WNBA team about her detention.

“There is a lot involved in getting her back home and safe, they’re working relentlessly,” Mercury star Diana Taurasi said after the meeting in a release from the Mercury. “We’re here to do whatever we can to amplify and keep BG at the forefront, which is more important than any basketball game and anything else that’s going on in our lives. We want BG to come home as soon as possible, it’s number one on our list.”

The administration of President Joe Biden has previously said that it’s working to bring Griner and another American, Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, home from Russia.

WNBA players also have been able to send emails and letters to Griner through an account her agent set up. The emails are printed out and delivered sporadically in bunches to Griner by her lawyer after they are vetted by Russian officials. Once the lawyers get back to their office, they’ll scan any responses from Griner and pass them back to the U.S. to send along to the players.