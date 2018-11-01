Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Parkland students perform 'Rent' song at the Tony Awards

"I've been dreaming that since I was 8 years old," student Kali Clougherty told "Today" on Monday.
Image: 72nd Annual Tony Awards
The Drama class from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School performs at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards in New York.Lucas Jackson / Reuters

Members of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School performed during Sunday night's Tony Awards, moving many of Broadway's veterans to tears.

During the performance, the students from Parkland, Florida, who earlier this year survived a school shooting that left 17 dead and 17 others injured, sang "Seasons of Love" from the show "Rent."

The performance at New York City's Radio City Music Hall earned the students a standing ovation.

Meet the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High students who rocked the Tonys

Jun.11.201803:04

On Monday morning, student Kali Clougherty, who had a solo during the performance, told "Today" the performance was a moment she'll never forget.

"I've been dreaming that since I was 8 years old," Clougherty said. "I just graduated high school and, I mean, I'm not even on Broadway yet, and I got to do what a lot of people on Broadway haven't gotten to do yet."

After the performance, members of Clougherty's ensemble tweeted about what the moment meant to them.

"This was a dream come true. Theatre has been and always be my first love. Thank you @TheTonyAwards and the Broadway community for being so incredible to us," tweeted Sofie Whitney, one of the students who performed on Sunday.

Parkland school shooting survivors perform at Tony Awards ceremony

Jun.11.201800:46

"Glee" and "Finding Neverland" actor Matthew Morrison introduced the performance, noting that he had performed with the Stoneman Douglas students during a benefit earlier in the year.

“For us, it was a life-changing experience to see these inspiring young people channeling their intense feelings of hurt and rage and sorrow into art,” he said.

Morrisoin explained that student Tanzil Philip had asked the Tonys if he and his classmates could appear during the show.

A celebration tinged with sadness as Parkland graduates without seniors killed in shooting

"Our Broadway family wants to give and say thanks to you, by sharing the stage with you and your classmates,” he said.

Earlier in the night, Meoldy Herzfeld, the director of Stoneman Douglas' drama department, won a special Tony award for excellence in theater education. The award comes with a $10,000 cash prize.

“We all have a common energy. We all want the same thing. To be heard. To tell our truth. To make a difference. And to be respected. We teach this every day in every arts class,” Herzfeld said in her acceptance speech.

