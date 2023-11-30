Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller wanted by police after allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman

Dallas police issued an arrest warrant for Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller after the former Super Bowl MVP was accused of assaulting a pregnant woman, authorities said Thursday.

Officers were called to a "major disturbance" in the 3100 block of North Harwood Street at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, police said in statement.

The 34-year-old Miller and the "victim got into a verbal argument and the suspect assaulted the victim," police said.

Miller, who was named MVP of the 2016 Super Bowl for the Denver Broncos, was gone by the time officers arrived, according to authorities. The victim was treated for minor injuries.

Miller's connection to the victim was not immediately clear. He is wanted on a charge of assault against a pregnant person.

The player, his attorney and agents did not immediately return messages from NBC News seeking their comment.

Miller grew up in the nearby suburb of DeSoto and he's in his second season with the Bills, who are off this week.

A rep for the team said the Bills "were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller" Thursday morning.

"We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point," the rep added.

Acts of domestic violence by football players, and ensuing action by the NFL, have been under particular scrutiny for the past decade.

Ray Rice, a running back for the Baltimore Ravens, was caught on camera brutally assaulting his then-fiancée in 2014. He was initially suspended for two games, triggering a massive outcry and allegations that the NFL didn't take the offense seriously.

Rice was cut by the Ravens and he never played in the league again.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or the threat of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for help at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), or go to www.thehotline.org for anonymous, confidential online chats, available in English and Spanish. Individual states often have their own domestic violence hotlines as well.

Advocates at the National Domestic Violence Hotline field calls from both survivors of domestic violence as well as individuals who are concerned that they may be abusive toward their partners.