California man accused of sexual misconduct on Denver-bound plane

A Northern California man exposed himself and inappropriately touched another passenger while flying to Colorado this week, authorities said.

Robert Earl Glasper III, 26, was arrested after his flight from Sacramento touched down at Denver International Airport on Monday at about 8:44 p.m. MDT, FBI Special Agent Brandon Barnes wrote in an affidavit supporting the Oakland man's arrest.

As Glasper and the male passenger seated next to him put on their seat belts, the defendant allegedly "reached out with his hand and grasped the left side of the victim's buttocks, giving it a squeeze," Barnes wrote.

Glasper kept touching his seat neighbor's hands and legs and "also repeatedly asked the victim to `jerk him off,' " the affidavit revealed.

The suspect went to the restroom before returning to his seat and exposing himself, the FBI said.

"At this point, the victim noticed that Glasper appeared to have an erection," Special Agent Barnes wrote. "Glasper began masturbating and exposed his penis to the victim saying to the victim, 'Look at this.' "

At least one fellow traveler, seated across the aisle from the two men, allegedly saw Glasper masturbate and wipe his hands on the seat.

"While Glasper was gone, the witness asked the victim, 'Are you OK?' He responded, 'I don't think so,' " according to the affidavit.

Glasper told police "the incident was consensual," but otherwise struggled to speak, the FBI said. During his interview with Denver police and the FBI, Glasper "stared for long periods of time" without answering questions and "his words were difficult to understand."

The defendant said he was going to visit a grandfather near Dallas but could not remember the grandfather's phone number "and was unable to log into his cellular telephone to retrieve the number," according to Barnes.

Glasper has been charged with sexual contact without permission while on an airplane, committing lewd and obscene acts on a flight and simple assault on an aircraft.

His defense attorney could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.