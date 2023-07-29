California man linked to white supremacist group arrested on drug and ammunition charges

LOS ANGELES — A Southern California man who authorities say is affiliated with a violent white supremacist group was arrested on meth and ammunition charges Thursday, prosecutors said.

Ryan Scott Bradford, 34, of the Reseda neighborhood of Los Angeles, is prohibited from having guns or ammunition because he is a convicted felon, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles said Friday.

Police raided his home Thursday after he called for the mass murder of Jews in online comments and said that he was able to make guns at home using a 3D printer, the prosecutor’s office said.

A homemade gun allegedly made by Ryan Scott Bradford. U.S. District Court for the Central District of Calif.

Bradford is charged with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of ammunition, prosecutors said.

U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said it appeared he was making guns, and said an improvised explosive device was found in the search.

“The potential danger to the community cannot be overstated," Estrada said. He said the case is still under investigation.

Bradford is allegedly a member of the San Fernando Valley Peckerwoods, which officials said is a violent white supremacist gang that began in the California prison system.

He was convicted of burglary in 2012, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Police found an improvised explosive device at his home, as well as over 100 rounds of ammunition, a Drug Enforcement Administration agent wrote in an affidavit filed with a criminal complaint.

Also found was Nazi propaganda, gun parts and two “auto sears,” and five “switches,” which had been made using the 3D printer, prosecutors said. The devices are used to allow semi-automatic firearms to be fired fully automatic, like a machine gun.

From 2021 to January 2023, he posted messages online about 3-D printed guns and killing Jews, prosecutors said.

Bradford made comments in Telegram channels, including ones titled "White Lives Matter USA California" and "14 Words," in 2022 in which he said he would kill Jews or called on others to do so, according to the DEA affidavit.

Online court records did not appear to show the case Friday and it was not clear if Bradford had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

If convicted, Bradford faces up to 20 years in federal prison on the drug charge and up to 15 years on the ammunition charge, prosecutors said.