Carbon monoxide leak at Pennsylvania day care center sends 27 to hospitals, officials say

More than two dozen people were rushed to hospitals in Eastern Pennsylvania on Tuesday following an apparent carbon monoxide leak at a day care center, officials said.

Allentown firefighters were originally called to the Happy Smiles Learning Center after getting a report about an unconscious child, department spokesperson John Christopher said.

When firefighters arrived, their monitors for carbon monoxide in the atmosphere immediately went off, Christopher added.

That prompted them to evacuate 25 children and eight staffers as paramedics declared the scene to be a mass casualty incident, according to the spokesperson.

They took 27 patients to four hospitals and it wasn't immediately clear how many of those patients were children.

There were no carbon monoxide monitors in the building, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.