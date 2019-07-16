Breaking News Emails
Later, gator.
An alligator that had been prowling Chicago's Humboldt Park Lagoon was captured Tuesday after a weeklong search, officials said.
The freshwater predator, dubbed "Chance the Snapper," had eluded Chicago wildlife officials, who imported a Florida alligator expert, Frank "Alligator Bob" Robb, for the Windy City search.
"The City’s top priority has been to keep residents and park patrons safe while facilitating the safe and humane capture of the alligator," a spokeswoman for Chicago Animal Care and Control, Jenny Schlueter, said in a statement announcing the alligator apprehension.
The east side of the lagoon was fenced off from the public on Sunday night as part of the search for "Chance the Snapper," who is believed to be 4 feet to 5 feet long.
Public interest in the animal may have "altered" its behavior as it sought shelter from prying eyes.
"He was hiding," Chicago Animal Care and Control Executive Director Kelley Grandurski said.
Gandurski had promised that Chance would not be killed after capture.
"We want to ensure it can be moved to a permanent home in an appropriate location — not a lagoon in a Chicago park," Gandurski said.