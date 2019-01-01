Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Updated By Minyvonne Burke and Nicole Duarte

A 2-year-old child who slipped and fell into a rhino exhibit Tuesday at a Florida zoo was rushed to a hospital after coming into contact with one of the animal's snouts, zoo officials said.

The child, whose condition isn't immediately clear, was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children.

The child’s mother was taken to Orlando Regional medical center with "non-critical injuries" to her arm, Brevard County Fire Rescue department said in a tweet.

The incident happened at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne during a hands-on, educational experience called a Rhino Encounter, according to a statement from zoo spokesperson Elliot Zirulnik. Each session, led by a zookeeper, lasts about 20 minutes and is open to guests ages 3 and up, according to its website.

"During the encounter, participants and the rhinoceroses are separated by a series of steel poles. According to witnesses, the child stumbled and fell in between two of the poles and at this point, the snout of at least one of rhinoceroses made contact with the child," according to the statement.

The zoo, which houses more than 900 animals, has hosted the Rhino Encounter since 2009, the statement said. Keith Winsten, the executive director of the zoo, said in a statement that it would be suspended until they have “thoroughly reviewed our processes and procedures to ensure this cannot happen again.”

“Our number one concern is the safety and welfare of our guests and our hearts go out to the family,” he said.

The incident comes days after 22-year-old Alexandra Black was killed in a lion attack at a zoo in North Carolina. Black was an intern at the Conservators Center in Burlington and was cleaning an animal enclosure when the lion escaped from a locked gate, officials said.