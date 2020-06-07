Coach on University of Iowa football program placed on leave over 'racial disparities'

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A longtime strength and conditioning coach with the University of Iowa football program has been placed on administrative leave, the team confirmed Saturday, after a number of black former players recounted "racial disparities."

Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz said in a recorded message Saturday that Chris Doyle has been placed on administrative leave, effective immediately, while an independent review took place.

Calling it a "defining moment” for the Iowa football program, Ferentz also announced the creation of a new advisory committee that will be chaired by former Iowa player James Daniels.

This is a defining moment for the Iowa Hawkeye Football program: pic.twitter.com/ckEH39QVki — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) June 6, 2020

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

Daniels, who now plays for the Chicago Bears, started the discussion about the disparities with a tweet on Saturday.

“There are too many racial disparities in the Iowa football program. Black players have been treated unfairly for far too long," he wrote.

A number of former players have responded with their own experiences.

"I remember whenever walking into the facility it would be difficult for black players to walk around the facility and be themselves," Amani Hooker, who now plays for the Tennessee Titans, tweeted. "As if the way you grew up was the wrong way or wasn’t acceptable & that you would be judge by that and it would impact playing time."

Responding, Ferentz said he had seen “some difficult and heartbreaking posts" on social media in the last 24 hours and has been reaching out to many of the players individually to hear more about their experiences in the program.

Ferentz said many of the discussions have centered around Doyle.

“I have spoken with him about the allegations posted on social media,” he said. “They're troubling and have created a lasting impact on those players."

He said that the longstanding ban on social media for the players was also lifted on Thursday, so they can engage in a national conversation about injustice and racism.

"These are painful times," Ferentz added. "As a leader you can learn a lot by listening, but at some point you must take action."

Chris Doyle did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment.