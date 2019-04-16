Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 16, 2019, 2:06 PM GMT By Ben Kesslen and Associated Press

A 20-year-old college student died Saturday after falling off a cliff in the Ozark Mountains while reportedly re-positioning herself for a photo.

Andrea Norton, an environmental science major at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa, was hiking with classmates and a professor when she fell to her death, according to Newton County Arkansas Sheriff Glenn Wheeler.

Norton slipped and fell around 100 feet at Hawksbill Crag at the Whitaker Point Trailhead while trying to take a picture, Wheeler said.

More than 60 people responded to the scene, and it took almost five hours to recover Norton's body after her the fall, Wheeler said.

Norton, who was from Hot Springs, South Dakota, is the second person to fall from the crag this year, officials said, a popular hiking destination and picturesque spot.

Norton was on her school’s volleyball team, which shared their condolences on social media.

“Thank you to everyone who has sent their prayers to the Briar Cliff community as we mourn the loss of a very special student-athlete.,” Briar Cliff Athletics tweeted.