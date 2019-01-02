Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Janelle Griffith

Bob Einstein, who had a recurring role on HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" as Marty Funkhouser and who separately created the comic character Super Dave Osborne, has died, his brother said. He was 76.

A two-time Emmy winner, Einstein is perhaps best known for his role as Marty Funkhouser on "Curb Your Enthusiasm," from 2004 up until the recent season.

He also created the character Super Dave Osborne, a satirical stuntman, whom he appeared as on numerous shows dating back to the 1970s.

Einstein won his first Emmy as part of the writing team for "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour" in 1969, and his second as a producer for a Dick Van Dyke show, "Van Dyke and Company," in 1977.

R.I.P. My dear brother Bob Einstein. A great brother, father and husband. A brilliantly funny man. You will be missed forever. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) January 2, 2019

