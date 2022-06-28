CVS limits purchases of 'morning-after' pills to ensure supply

CVS is temporarily limiting the amount of Plan B and Aftera pills that a customer can buy to "ensure equitable access and consistent supply," the company said in a statement days after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

"We have ample supply of Plan B and Aftera across all of our CVS Pharmacy stores and CVS.com. To ensure equitable access and consistent supply on store shelves, we’ve implemented a temporary purchase limit of three on these products," the statement from Ethan Slavin with CVS Health said.

PPlan B and Aftera, known as "the mornin- afte"r pilsl" are both brand names for the drug Levonorgestrel, an emergency contraceptive.

NNeither should be used as a regular birth control, according to the companies that make them. Women should continue taking their birth control even if they've used Levonorgestrel.

The medication should be taken 72 hours after unprotected sex, but the sooner it is taken, the more effective it is.