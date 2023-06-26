Death of Texas airport worker who was 'ingested' in airplane engine is ruled a suicide

A ramp worker at the San Antonio International Airport who was "ingested" into a plane engine died of suicide, authorities said Monday.

The airport employee died Friday night after getting caught in the engine of a Delta Air Lines plane that arrived from Los Angeles and was taxiing to the gate, the National Transportation Safety Board previously said in a statement.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the cause of the death as suicide Monday.

An investigation into the incident by the NTSB has been canceled in light of the medical examiner's findings, the agency said in a statement.

"There were no operational safety issues with either the airplane or the airport," the NTSB said.

Counselors have been made available to airport employees following the death.

Delta said in a statement that it was “heartbroken” over the loss of a member of its “aviation family.”

“Our hearts and full support are with their family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time,” Delta said.

The airport confirmed an employee’s death Friday in a statement, according to NBC affiliate WOAI. The airport did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News on Monday.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident and are working with authorities as they begin their investigation,” the statement said. “We will share more information as details become available.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.