Demolition of partially collapsed Iowa building begins as owner pleads guilty to civil infraction

The owner of the Iowa building that partially collapsed last month pleaded guilty Monday to an infraction and agreed to pay a fine as crews started demolishing the remains of the failed structure.

A portion of the historic six-story apartment building in downtown Davenport fell on May 28, killing three and leaving dozens homeless.

The collapse cast a spotlight on the building's lengthy history of citations and tenant complaints.

The building's owner, Andrew Wold, did not appear in Scott County court on Monday. An attorney entered a guilty plea on his behalf to a civil infraction filed by the city of Davenport.

Wold was cited and fined $300 by the city on May 30 for failing to maintain the building in a safe and sanitary condition. City Attorney Tom Warner said in a news conference earlier this month the citation was to prevent Wold from transferring the property to avoid a demolition order.

Wold was ordered to pay the fine as well as $95 in court costs in the Monday hearing, which came after he failed to appear and enter a plea on Friday.

Alexander M. Johnson, an attorney for Wold, said the civil infraction did not require Wold to appear in court.

"He will pay the fine once the costs are processed," Johnson said.