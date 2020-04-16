Denver Broncos star and Super Bowl hero Von Miller has tested positive for coronavirus after coming down with flu-like symptoms, the player and team said Thursday.
The 31-year-old linebacker "elected to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that anyone can be afflicted with coronavirus," according to a team statement.
"It’s true," Miller told NBC Denver affiliate KUSA. "I’ve just been here in the crib and I started to get a little cough. You know I have asthma and I started getting a little cough a couple days ago. My girlfriend, she told me when I was asleep, she said my cough it didn’t sound normal."
Miller said he's still in a good mood and not in any obvious pain.
"I'm not sure what's going on, but I tell you what, I'm in good spirits. I'm still Von," he told KUSA. "I'm not feeling sick or hurting or anything like that."
The Broncos said he's the first person in its organization to test positive for the virus.
"Von is doing well and recovering at home in self-isolation," the team said. "He remains under the care of team doctors, who are following all coronavirus treatment procedures to ensure a safe environment for Von and our community."
Miller is among a handful of defensive players to ever win the MVP in pro football's ultimate game, leading his Broncos to a 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 on Feb. 7, 2016.