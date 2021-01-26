Deputies shoot, kill man armed with knife in Washington, officials say

Deputies shot and killed a man armed with a knife in a neighborhood outside Tacoma, Washington, authorities said.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic violence call just before 11 p.m. in Graham, which is more than 20 miles southeast of Tacoma and has a population of about 29,000 people.

Shortly after authorities confronted the armed man, gunfire broke out, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday in a news release. No deputies were injured during the shooting, but the man was pronounced dead. His name was not released.

No other details were available.

The case was turned over to the Pierce County Force Investigation Team.