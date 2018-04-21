Tummond, who said he had a "work history" with one of the slain men, Sgt. Noel Ramirez of the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office, also confirmed that the suspected shooter, 59-year-old John Hubert Highnote, killed himself after fatally shooting the deputies.

"We have no information right now that our officers were able to return fire," Tummond said. "No officers engaged with the assailant."

The Levy and Gilchrist departments patrol two neighboring counties just west of Gainesville, Florida. Tummond addressed reporters in front of the Ace China restaurant in the town of Trenton, where Ramirez and Deputy Taylor Lindsey were killed Thursday afternoon.

These undated photos made available by the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office shows Sgt. Noel Ramirez, left, and Deputy Taylor Lindsey. Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office via AP / AP

The front windows of the restaurant did not appear to be blown out.

When asked why he was presiding over the news conference, an emotional Tummond said Schultz was grieving with his family. He said they still don't have a motive.

"Gilchrist has no idea what drove this man to this cowardly act," Tummond said. "I don't believe the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office has any history with this gentleman."

Other than being cited for making an improper turn in 2012, Highnote has nothing on his record in Gilchrist County.

But Highnote was arrested back in 1978 by police in Pinellas County, Florida, on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, a case that was eventually dismissed, records show. He was also arrested for domestic violence in 1993 and for criminal mischief in 1994.