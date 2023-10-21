Detroit synagogue president found fatally stabbed outside her home

A Detroit synagogue president was found fatally stabbed outside her home Saturday morning.

Samantha Woll, 40, led the congregation of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue. The synagogue confirmed Woll's death Saturday in a statement writing, “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the unexpected death of Samantha Woll, our Board President.”

“May her memory be a blessing,” the statement continued.

Authorities said a 911 call was made to Woll's home early Saturday, reporting an individual lying on the ground unresponsive. Police discovered multiple stab wounds on Woll's body and found a trail of blood leading to her house, where they believe the crime occurred.

An investigation is underway. At this time, the motive for the crime remains unknown.

Woll had ties to state Democrats. She previously worked for Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin and served on the re-election campaign for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Samantha Woll. Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue via Facebook

Slotkin praised Woll's dedication to serving Detroit communities.

“She did for our team as Deputy District Director what came so naturally to her: helping others & serving constituents,” Slotkin wrote in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Separately, in politics & in the Jewish community, she dedicated her short life to building understanding across faiths, bringing light in the face of darkness.”

Nessel expressed shock and horror at her death.

“Sam was as kind a person as I’ve ever known,” she said.

“She was driven by her sincere love of her community, state and country. Sam truly used her faith and activism to create a better place for everyone.”

