Disney on Ice skater severely injured in fall during performance in Minnesota

A Disney on Ice skater remains hospitalized after being severely injured during a performance Saturday in Minnesota, officials said on Monday.

The performer, who was portraying Belle from “Beauty and the Beast,” was injured while executing a lift during a pair-skating routine at a show in Minneapolis, according to a statement from Feld Entertainment, which produces Disney on Ice.

“She was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Disney On Ice appreciates the well wishes from our fans as our team member recovers," the statement said.

The skater’s name was not released.

She remained hospitalized in serious condition, a spokesperson with the Hennepin County Medical Center, said on Monday. Her condition had been upgraded from critical condition, the spokesperson said.

Disney on Ice had been scheduled for performances at the Target Center from Friday to Sunday, according to the arena’s website.