Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner tested positive for coronavirus, was pulled from the World Series-clinching game Tuesday and denied an on-field celebration with teammates.

Turner was mysteriously taken out of the game in the seventh inning and wasn't on the diamond at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, as his teammates hugged and jumped for joy after the Game Six victory.

Shortly after the final out, it was revealed that the 35-year-old Southern California native Turner had tested positive for Covid-19.

"We learned during the game that Justin was a positive," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said. "He was immediately isolated to prevent spread."

Thanks to everyone reaching out! I feel great, no symptoms at all. Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA#WorldSeriesChamps — Justin Turner (@redturn2) October 28, 2020

Turner took to Twitter after the game and told fans he was feeling OK.

The World Series was contested in neutral Arlington, in hopes of creating a bubble that would shield players and staff from the virus.

"it's a bittersweet night for us. We're glad to be done" with the season, Manfred said. "I do think it was a great accomplishment for our players to get this season completed. But obviously, we're concerned when any of our players test positive."