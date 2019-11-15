Doorbell camera shows possible kidnapping in Los Angeles: 'Somebody help me!'

The person driving a car that speeds past in the video was heard shouting, "I'm sorry. I'm sorry," according to police.

'Somebody help me!': Doorbell video appears to capture sounds of kidnapping

Nov. 15, 201900:35

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Elisha Fieldstadt

Home-security video released by the Los Angeles Police Department contains audio of a woman screaming for help and shows a car driving past in what detectives are investigating as a possible kidnapping.

In the doorbell-camera video, taken at about 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday night, the woman screams, "Somebody help me. Somebody help me please."

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.

At the home with the security camera, a woman is seen walking out of the house, apparently to see out what is going on outside.

Seconds later, a car speeds by the house, with its trunk seemingly open.

Los Angeles police said in a statement, "Detectives are requesting the public's help in identifying and locating the victim of a possible kidnapping" in connection to the video, which was taken in a neighborhood about five miles west of the city's downtown.

Witnesses in the area saw what they described as a four-door white Prius with a black female in the passenger seat and the suspect, a black male, in the driver's seat.

A witness told police that as the woman was screaming, the suspect was pulling her hair backward. The same witness said there was plastic covering the passenger-side window.

The person driving the car was heard shouting, "I'm sorry. I'm sorry," according to police.

Image: Elisha FieldstadtElisha Fieldstadt

Elisha Fieldstadt is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.