Dr. Dre finalizes divorce with $100 million settlement

After 18 months of legal back and forth, rapper and producer Dr. Dre has finalized his divorce from Nicole Young with a $100 million settlement, sources familiar with the situation told NBC News on Wednesday.

Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, was married to Young for nearly 24 years, and the two have two adult children Truice, 24, and Truly, 20.

Under the terms of the settlement, Young will get $50 million immediately and the other $50 million in one year, the sources said, adding that she is not eligible for spousal support. Young leaves the marriage with all the jewelry as well as four vehicles: a Rolls Royce, Range Rover, Escalade limousine and Spyder motorcycle.

Young, 51, is required to move out of their Malibu beach home by the end of the month and must pay for her own legal fees under the agreement, the sources said.

Dre, 56, who is worth $820 million will keep the lion’s share of his wealth including his master recordings, trademarks and interests in various partnerships and trusts, according to the sources. He will also retain all Apple stocks, which includes proceeds from his sale of Beats by Dre, which was bought by Apple in 2014 for $3 billion.

The musician will keep six vehicles and seven of the couple's properties, including a Malibu home, two homes in Calabasas, and four properties in the L.A. area, including a $100 million Brentwood estate, the sources said.

Rolling Stone reported that Dre was "delighted" that his ex-wife would only get one-fifth of his liquid assets and that she would have gotten more had she settled sooner.

Young signed a prenuptial agreement when the couple married in 1996, which she contested saying it was signed under duress.

Young initially filed for divorce in 2020, citing abuse that she said caused “post-traumatic stress syndrome.” Young said in court documents that Dre “held a gun to my head" on two occasions and "punched me in the head/face" in 1999 and 2000.

Dre has vehemently denied the allegations.