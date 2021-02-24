Dramatic video captures Georgia officers rescue passenger from fiery crash

Dramatic video Sunday captured police officers rescuing a passenger from a fiery crash outside Atlanta.

Body camera footage showed flames engulfing the front of the car as Fayetteville police Officers Maggie Murphy and Michael Perry approached the burning vehicle. The duo can be seen pulling the passenger from the car before rolling the person, whose clothes are on fire, on the ground to extinguish the flames.

Police responded to the crash on Helen Sams Parkway just before 2:40 a.m. after an off-duty officer reported a car crashing into a tree and catching on fire.

Officers were able to remove the driver from the vehicle as well, according to police. The 36-second video only shows the passenger's rescue, not the driver's.

The department said Wednesday both survived but remained in the hospital receiving treatment. It was unclear how severe their injuries were.

“I am proud of our officers, who responded quickly and risked their own lives to rescue these motorists,” police Chief Scott Gray said in a statement.

Fayetteville is about 22 miles south of Atlanta in suburban Fayette County.