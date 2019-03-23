Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 23, 2019, 3:46 PM GMT By Kalhan Rosenblatt

An off-duty police officer with the Chicago Police Department was killed on Saturday morning after being shot while sitting in a vehicle with three other people.

The 23-year-old officer, who has not been identified, had just finished his shift and was planning on going to a nightclub with his friends when the shooting happened, according to officials.

It is unclear what provoked the shooting.

Officials said that another man in the car was shot and injured. He was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

Another off-duty officer and a woman were also in the car. Both were unharmed.

Police said there is an abundance of video footage of the confrontation, and one person of interest is being questioned. However, the suspected shooter is not in custody, authorities said.

On Saturday morning, a procession was held as the deceased officer's body was transported to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.