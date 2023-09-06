Members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians will vote Thursday on whether their Tribal Council should legalize the recreational use of marijuana on their reservation in western North Carolina.

Although the state still criminalizes the possession of even small amounts of marijuana, the sovereign tribal nation has the authority to regulate cannabis on the Qualla Boundary, the tribe’s 57,000-acre reservation.

The referendum asks whether tribal members support legalizing the possession and use of marijuana for anyone 21 and over and requiring the council to develop legislation to regulate the market.

Tribal Council Chairman Richard French said the 12-member council voted in June to put the question on the ballot to gauge the level of support for legalization.

Qualla Enterprises workers plant an average of 6,000 to 9,000 cannabis seeds a week in Cherokee, N.C. Madison Hye Long for NBC News

If passed, Thursday’s vote will not automatically legalize the sale and use of marijuana, French added. But he said the council plans to abide by the referendum results when it decides whether to allow recreational use.

“We made the move to give it to the people, and if the people vote it down, then that’s what we’ll go with,” he said.

The council decriminalized possession of small amounts of cannabis in May 2021, making the reservation the only place in the state to legally carry marijuana. Later that year the council legalized medicinal marijuana and started laying the groundwork for a tribal-owned dispensary that is set to open later this fall.

The tribe’s move into the cannabis industry is a potentially lucrative one — with strong support in recent polls for medicinal and recreational use but little support for legalization in the Republican-led state House.

But some — including Principal Chief Richard Sneed — worry that the tribe could be expanding too fast.