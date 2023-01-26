Elderly couple found dead in Death Valley National Park in apparent murder-suicide

An elderly Las Vegas couple were found dead in California's Death Valley National Park in what authorities said Wednesday was a murder-suicide.

Paul Fischer, 73, and Mary Fischer, 72, were found dead on Jan. 13 after Paul Fischer called the Inyo County Sheriff's Office to report that he had just killed his wife and planned to kill himself, according to information released by the National Park Service.

He told the 911 operator where to find the couple, the park service said.

The husband left a note in the couple's car explaining that his wife was suffering from chronic health issues, according to the National Park Service.

Law enforcement officials from the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, the Inyo County Coroner’s Office, the National Park Service, California Highway Patrol and the Bureau of Land Management responded to the incident.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.