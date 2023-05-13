IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Employee found dead in freezer at Louisiana Arby's

No foul play was suspected in the death in New Iberia, police said.
By Phil Helsel

Officials in southern Louisiana are investigating after a woman who was found in the freezer of an Arby’s restaurant, police said Friday.

The body of the woman, an employee at the restaurant in New Iberia, was found shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday, New Iberia police said in a statement.

“This matter remains under investigation, and no foul play is suspected at this time,” police said.

Arby's restaurant in New Iberia, La.
Arby's restaurant in New Iberia, La.Google Maps

No other details were released. The identity of the woman was not released.

New Iberia is a city of around 28,000 about 20 miles southeast of Lafayette.

Phil Helsel

Phil Helsel is a reporter for NBC News.