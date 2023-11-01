Ex-'GMA3' anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes announce podcast together after affair scandal

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Former "GMA3" anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, who were booted from ABC News after news of their affair surfaced, announced Wednesday that they're launching a podcast together.

The couple shared a photo on Instagram with the caption: "How’s this for instagram official? #silentnomore."

Their iHeartMedia podcast, “Amy & T.J.,” will premiere on Dec. 5.

The podcast will explore “meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between. Nothing is off limits,” an iHeartMedia release said.

It’ll be the first time the pair speaks publicly since their affair dominated headlines. Holmes and Robach were both married to other people at the time but are divorced now.

In addition to hosting and producing their podcast, Robach and Holmes will also collaborate “on a full slate of upcoming programming for iHeartPodcasts,” the release said.

The duo were taken off air in December 2022 after news of their romantic relationship surfaced, days after they were seen holding hands in a car and spending time together in photos published by the Daily Mail.

ABC News President Kim Godwin said in an editorial call Dec. 5. that while their relationship didn’t violate company policy, it was an internal and external “distraction.”

Soon afterward, both deactivated their Instagram accounts.

In January of this year, a spokesperson for ABC News said Holmes and Robach were no longer with the network.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” an ABC News spokesperson said in a statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”

The couple have since returned to Instagram. Last month, they each posted photos enjoying a University of Arkansas Razorbacks football game.