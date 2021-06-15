Ex-lawmaker in Mississippi killed on same property where sister-in-law's body found

A former lawmaker in Mississippi was found fatally shot this week on the same property where her sister-in-law's body was found after a fire that remains under investigation, an official confirmed Tuesday.

Ashley Henley, 40, who worked as a Republican state representative in Mississippi from 2016 to 2020, was killed in a homicide this past weekend, Yalobusha County Coroner Ronnie Stark told NBC News.

“She died from a gunshot wound. It’s being investigated as a homicide,” Stark said Tuesday.

Authorities discovered the body on the property in Northern Mississippi on Sunday night, Stark said.

It was found outside the burned trailer that her sister-in-law, Kristina Michelle Jones, was found dead in on Dec. 26, Stark said.

Officials continue to investigate how Jones, 33, was killed. Stark noted an autopsy has been performed, but his office is awaiting results from an investigation by the fire marshal.

Multiple requests for comment to the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Office were not immediately returned Tuesday.

Henley’s relatives could also not be reached.

NBC affiliate WMC in Memphis reported Henley was cutting grass outside the trailer when she was killed. Henley’s husband, Brandon Henley, said she was shot in the head, the outlet reported.

“She was a great person, she had a great heart, she was a voice for people who didn’t have a voice,” Brandon Henley told WMC.

The Washington Post reported Jones' body was found after a December blaze in a trailer that was owned by her father. The Henleys have been critical and outspoken about the investigation into Jones’ death, the newspaper reported.

In an April 6 Facebook post, Brandon Henley wrote investigators had ruled the fire as arson and found that there was no smoke in Jones’ lungs, an indication she had died before the fire, the Washington Post reported.

Ashley Henley had a tense confrontation with sheriff’s deputies around the same time while she brought flowers to a memorial on the property. During the incident, Henley said officers stopped her and attempted to intimidate her, the Washington Post said.

Henley was defeated in her 2019 re-election bid by just 14 votes, WMC reported.