Ex-Trump administration official shot in Washington, D.C., carjacking spree dies

Mike Gill, the former Trump administration official who was shot during a Washington, D.C., carjacking spree on Monday, died Saturday, his wife said in a statement.

Gill, who previously worked at the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission under former President Donald Trump, was shot Monday in violence related to a carjacking spree that also claimed the life another man.

"His sudden departure has left a void in our lives that can never be filled," Kristina Gill said, calling Mike Gill "not only a devoted husband and father but also a cherished son, brother, and friend."

Gill was dedicated to improving others' lives, being an active member of his church, befriending and mentoring coworkers, serving on the District of Columbia Board of Elections and coaching his daughter's soccer team, Kristina Gill said.

Gill worked as senior vice president of capital markets with the Housing Policy Council, according to his biography on the council's website. In a statement, the group called Gill's death a "huge loss."

Erica Richardson, a spokesperson for the Gill family, shared the news of the shooting on Wednesday.

In a statement, Washington's Metropolitan Police Department said the violence began Monday afternoon when an unidentified person got into a car and shot a male driver before running away. Gill's family said he was the man who was shot.

Police said the ordeal, which involved a Jeep Grand Cherokee, occurred in about three minutes. The attacker later tried and failed to steal a Mercedes-Benz, according to police.

In his final act, the attacker approached a man and a woman, demanding their car keys, police said. The attacker then fatally shot Alberto Vasquez Jr., 35, and fled in a stolen Chrysler 200, according to an incident report.

The next morning, the man fired once at a cruiser on Interstate 295, police said, causing the vehicle to sustain a gunshot to the driver's side door and shattering the driver's side window.

The attacker, identified as 28-year-old Artell Cunningham, was fatally shot by police Tuesday in New Carrollton, Maryland, Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown said in a statement.

Authorities located the man after finding a disabled SUV and realizing it had been stolen. Cunningham approached officers holding two handguns while they searched the area for the SUV's occupants, police said.

Two officers fired at Cunningham, striking him, the attorney general said. No officers were injured.

Cunningham was also accused in two other carjackings in Prince George’s County, Maryland.