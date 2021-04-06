Explosion rocks residential Philadelphia neighborhood

An explosion rocked a residential neighborhood in Philadelphia on Tuesday, causing the front wall of a residential row home to collapse and damaging those of two others, according to local authorities and NBC Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Fire Department shared an image of the explosion on Twitter and warned people nearby to avoid the 6300 block of Algard Street in the city's northeast.

Dozens of PFD members are responding on the 6300 block of Algard Street. Commissioner @ThielAdam will provide a briefing to media at the scene. pic.twitter.com/o6Cp2uGJhW — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) April 6, 2021

A 61-year-old man was transported to a hospital to be treated for his undisclosed injuries, and a second man was treated for smoke inhalation, according to NBC News Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Fire Dept. did not immediately respond to a NBC News request for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.