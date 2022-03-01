Father kills his three children, adult at California church, officials say

A gunman killed four people Monday night, including his three children, inside a church near Sacramento before fatally shooting himself, authorities said.

The gunman's children were 15 and younger, officials said Monday night. The relationship of the adult victim was unknown.

Sgt. Rod Grassmann of the Sacramento Sheriff's Department said the shooting was believed to be part of a domestic crime.

Officials did not release the names of the suspects or victims.

Gunfire erupted shortly after 5 p.m. at the church, which was not named.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said, but it wasn't clear why the suspect was at the church.

Police secure the area outside a church after a shooting in Sacramento, on Feb. 28, 2022. KCRA

The sergeant said that the threat was over and no other suspects appear to be involved.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.