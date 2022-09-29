A father and his teenage son have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock during a robbery at a South Los Angeles restaurant earlier this month.

Freddie Lee Trone, 40, was charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of second-degree robbery, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a statement Thursday.

Trone's son, who is 17 and has not been publicly named, was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit robbery. The minor also faces two counts of second-degree robbery, prosecutors said.

His case is being handled in juvenile court, prosecutors said.

Trone was arrested Thursday in Las Vegas by an FBI-led fugitive task force, Los Angeles police said. He will be booked into jail there pending extradition to Los Angeles, police said.

The musician, 30, whose real name was Rakim Hasheem Allen, was shot multiple times Sept. 12 at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ’N Waffles while dining with his girlfriend.

PnB Rock was approached by and argued with the shooter, law enforcement officials have said.

The shooter robbed PnB Rock, making off with multiple items, the officials said.

"The murder of Mr. Allen dimmed a bright light in the lives of his fans, friends and most importantly his family," Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said. “The accused individuals’ alleged actions in this case were heartless and cruel and robbed the world of Mr. Allen’s talents."

Shauntel Trone, 38, was arrested Tuesday in Gardena and booked in jail for accessory to murder, police said. The juvenile suspect was also arrested Tuesday, police said.

Neither police or prosecutors specified what relation, if any, there is between Shauntel Trone and Freddie Trone.

It was unclear Thursday if Shauntel Trone had an attorney.

After the slaying, PnB Rock’s label, Atlantic Records, called the artist's death a "senseless loss."

"PnB Rock was more than an artist. To many, Rakim Allen was a great friend. He was also a wonderful father to two beautiful little girls," the label said.