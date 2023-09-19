Fighting ‘the beast’: Inside the desperate quest to save Lahaina

Kohler worked a couple more shifts after Aug. 9, but when she wasn’t on calls she felt overwhelmed with sadness.

She hasn’t been back to work since; she plans to return at some point.

“You have good days and bad days,” Kohler said. “The bad days are very sad, maybe something gets to you, like a video on Instagram, thinking about something you lost, or seeing someone who lost someone. But then you have good days, and you understand that this is going to be a process.”

On the bad days, Kohler said, she has to “fight through the thoughts that want to take you over and take you to a place where you’re useless and where you can’t change anything because it’s already happened.”

It could take years to develop a full picture of how the fires started, how the government responded and whether anyone is to blame.

The cause of the fire, including whether the afternoon brush fire was connected to the morning brush fire in the same location, has not been determined; it is the subject of a joint investigation by Maui County and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The state Department of the Attorney General has hired an independent research firm to review the government’s response.

Some residents of the Lahainaluna Road neighborhood have questioned the firefighters’ decision to leave the scene of the morning fire. Firefighting experts told NBC News it wasn’t unreasonable to leave a 3-acre fire zone after a brush fire had been contained for five hours.

More than two-dozen lawsuits have been filed since the fire, most of them blaming Hawaiian Electric for failing to take sufficient safety measures. Kohler and Varona — who lost two businesses, a surf shop and a cafe, along with their home — are among several residents accusing Hawaiian Electric of negligence. Maui County is also suing the utility, and is being accused of negligence itself.

In one lawsuit, Maui residents alleged that the fire department “lacked the resources to stop an all-out firestorm” and that after the morning fire was declared 100% contained, Maui County “apparently ignored the risks that another, perhaps even more dangerous, brush fire could happen.”

Fiske, the Maui County lawyer, said the firefighters' tactics and decisions during the morning and afternoon fires were in line with common practices for handling a wildfire. They left the scene of the morning fire as part of standard protocol that allows firefighters to “rehab” — clean hoses, return equipment and eat, Fiske said.

“When they decided to leave the area, it was in the context of the importance of regrouping because they felt that area was under control and there were other things happening around the county,” he said.

Fiske added: "The firefighters did what they were supposed to do."

Hawaiian Electric declined to comment on any lawsuits.

Firefighters say they have been trying to focus on what they can do now, rather than dwell on what happened.

“What’s next?” Pagdilao said. “Who can we help? Is your family taken care of? Do they need a place to stay? Where are the kids going to school? Just trying to try to move forward.”

Capt. Ikaika Blackburn tries to keep his crew's morale up. Josiah Patterson for NBC News

Blackburn has leaned on his faith, assuring himself that God always has a plan, even in a disaster. He has encouraged his crew members to talk about what they went through, and to cry over it, to hug their families.

He has also told his colleagues that while they did not defeat the fire, they were not to blame.

“We lost to the beast, and we’re not used to that,” Blackburn said. “That’s not usually what happens. We usually can overcome adversity. But everything was put against us.”