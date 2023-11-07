Florida man who raised thousands on GoFundMe is accused of killing husband, faking crime scene

A Florida man who raised thousands of dollars on a GoFundMe page following the death of his husband was arrested after police said he violently killed his spouse and then staged a fake crime scene.

Herbert Swilley, 55, was taken into custody Friday, months after his husband, Timothy Smith, was found dead in their Ocala apartment on March 25, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

An investigation found that at the time of his death, Smith had 30 times more than the "normal therapeutic dose" of diphenhydramine, an ingredient found in Benadryl.

He also had blunt force trauma to his face and genitalia and a dark ligature mark on his neck, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post on Friday, sharing a video of Swilley being escorted to the jail.

Herbert Swilley. Marion County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

Swilley was charged with first-degree premeditated murder and tampering with evidence. His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Deputies were called to the couple's apartment on the morning of March 25 to conduct a welfare check after Smith, 59, failed to show up for work the day before, the sheriff's office said in a news release. His body was found inside the residence, according to authorities, who said he had "suffered a violent attack."

Investigators spent the next several months combing through video surveillance and speaking with people who knew the couple. Initially, Swilley cooperated with the investigation and gave detectives a statement.

It was later determined that his statement was "false, self-serving, or contradicted by other evidence," the sheriff's office said. Swilley stopped cooperating and his attorney told detectives that he would speak with them again if he was given immunity from prosecution in Smith's murder.

Authorities also learned that Smith was a victim of domestic abuse from Swilley.

On Aug. 8, Swilley was named a suspect in the case and his daughter, Jordan Swilley, was named a person of interest. That same day, Swilley posted a Facebook tribute wishing his late husband a happy anniversary.

"I know you are up there looking down on us and taking care of us. You will always be in my heart and thoughts," the post read. "To be honest, I miss you every day and wish you were here. Life isn’t the same without you. I miss your smile and your loving spirit."

He also set up a GoFundMe and raised more than $2,200 in donations for a "celebration of life," according to NBC affiliate WFLA of Tampa. The GoFundMe has since been removed.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to an email seeking information on whether Swilley’s daughter is still considered a person of interest in the case.

As the investigation continued, authorities learned that on the night of March 23 or early in the morning on March 24, Smith was given "a large amount" of diphenhydramine "that was 30 times higher than the normal therapeutic dose," the sheriff's office said Friday.

Diphenhydramine is an antihistamine that is commonly used to treat cold and allergy symptoms and is found in Benadryl, Unisom, and over-the-counter medications including Tylenol PM, according to the National Institute of Health.

After Smith was dosed, authorities allege Swilley choked his husband to death "with an unknown ligature," fracturing his cervical spine. Swilley then used his vehicle to move the body from their home to a nearby apartment they had.

Swilley allegedly "staged a fake crime" inside the apartment, the sheriff's office said. He's also accused of trying to destroy evidence with household cleaning products.

Swilley drove back to their home and swapped cars, driving his husband's vehicle to the apartment, according to authorities. He then walked back to their home where he allegedly deleted footage from their Ring camera.

A few hours after the murder, Swilley drove to a landfill and discarded two carpets "before going about his day," authorities said.

The sheriff's office said that shortly before Smith was killed he found a new job in another county and was planning on moving there without Swilley. Investigators also learned that Swilley was listed as Smith's beneficiary on his life insurance policies, which totaled $333,000.00.

Swilley remains jailed and is scheduled to appear in court next month.