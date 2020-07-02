Florida officers 'relieved of duty' after video shows one hitting woman

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Florida police involved in an incident in which a woman was hit by an officer, apparently at Miami International Airport, were "relieved of duty," the director of Miami-Dade police said Wednesday.

Police officials did not say how many officers were involved.

Video of the incident was shared on Twitter Wednesday night by Billy Corben, producer of the "Cocaine Cowboys" documentaries and a critic of police tactics.

In the video, the woman taunts and argues with the officer and she walks up to the officer before he strikes her.

"Don't walk up on me, for real" she says. "What you wanna do?"

After the punch, the officer declares, "She head-butted me."

It wasn't immediately clear when the confrontation happened. Corben's post appears to show video of a screen playing police body-camera footage.

None of the people in the video have been publicly identified.

Airport representatives referred inquiries to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Although the punch appears to involve one officer, police Director Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III said on Twitter that he had ordered that all involved in the confrontation to "be relieved of duty."

"I am shocked and angered by a body cam video that I just saw involving one of our officers," he said. "Actions such as these undermine the hard work that we have invested in our community and causes my heart to break for our community and for the vast majority of our officers who dedicate their lives to serving our County."

He said that the matter was under investigation and that he's invited Florida State Attorney for Miami-Dade County Katherine Fernandez Rundle to join the inquiry.

"This will not stand, and I assure our community that any officer acting in this vain will be held to account," Ramirez said.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez called the incident "appalling" and "unnecessary."

"It’s excessive use of force and unnecessary. That’s NOT what our @MiamiDadePD are trained to do," he tweeted.