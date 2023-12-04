Former American ambassador arrested and accused of being agent for Cuba

A former U.S. ambassador was arrested and accused of secretly working for the Cuban government, newly unsealed court documents revealed on Monday.

Victor Manuel Rocha, the 73-year-old one-time U.S. envoy to Bolivia, was expected to make his first appearance before a federal judge on Monday following his apprehension in Miami on Friday, authorities said.

A crest of the Federal Bureau of Investigation is on Aug. 3, 2007 inside the J. Edgar Hoover FBI Building in Washington, D.C. Mandel NGan / AFP via Getty Images file

He is being accused of working to promote the Cuban government’s interests, which is not a crime unless it's done on U.S. soil without registering with the Justice Department as a foreign lobbyist.

Rocha was accused of allegedly working on behalf of Havana from November 1981 to now.

He faces at least three criminal counts: Conspiracy to act as foreign agent to defraud the United States; acting as an illegal agent for a foreign government; and use of passport obtained by false statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.