Former MLB player suspected in ex-girlfriend's killing found dead at Grand Canyon

The body of a former Major League Baseball player was found on Saturday at the Grand Canyon, according to police and local reports.

Charles Haeger, 37, is believed to have died by suicide after becoming a suspect in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, Danielle Breed, who went by her maiden name "Long," according to Phoenix NBC affiliate 12 News and The Arizona Republic.

Haeger was being sought on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault for allegedly killing Breed in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Friday night before fleeing, according to The Arizona Republic.

His body was found at approximately 4 p.m. on a trail along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon in Northern Arizona, Scottsdale police said, according to 12 News.

Before his body was discovered, Haeger's abandoned car was found near Flagstaff, Arizona, according to police.

In a tweet late on Saturday, Scottsdale Police Department wrote, "This was a domestic violence situation. The suspect was located in Northern Arizona this afternoon and took his own life."

The Scottsdale Police Department did not immediately return a request for comment made by NBC News.

In an earlier tweet on Saturday, the department said it was investigating a homicide

Haeger was formerly a pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, drafted in 2001, according to mlb.com, which reported that he played 83 innings in the the major leagues. He was also on the roster for other teams, including the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Haeger also was briefly a member of the coaching staff for the Chicago Cubs' AA minor-league team, the Tennessee Smokies, but his responsibilities with the team were cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the team.

In a statement to 12 News, the Cubs said the organization was praying for Breed and her family.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to her family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time. Charles Haeger was hired by the Chicago Cubs organization as a minor league pitching coach in November 2019. Haeger initially attended Spring Training activities, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic which suspended operations and forced the cancellation of the 2020 Minor League season, his role and team interactions have been limited," the statement reads.

An investigation is ongoing, according to police.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.