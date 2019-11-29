Four kids killed in Thanksgiving car accident in Kansas

A car accident in Kansas resulted in the death of four children, all under the age of eight, on Thanksgiving morning.
Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner shared in a tweet that a family of six was traveling at 11:30 a.m. CST on Thanksgiving morning when their car left the roadway and crashed into a pond near the state's northern border with Nebraska.
First responders soon arrived and found that the four children, who remain unidentified, were dead at the scene.
Their mother was transported to Salina Regional Health Center, while a man on the scene who was also in the car continued to be interviewed by the highway patrol.
Those traveling in the car don't appear to be Kansas residents, authorities said. The identities of the mother and the man traveling in the car had not been released as of Friday morning.
Kansas Highway Patrol continues to investigate the incident.
Gardner did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.