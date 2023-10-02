Girl who disappeared in New York state park is found alive, police say

The 9-year-old girl who authorities suspected was abducted Saturday in an upstate New York state park was found alive, state police said Monday night.

"Charlotte Sena has been located and in good health," state police said in a statement. A suspect is in custody, state police said.

The girl was riding a bike by herself at Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County on Saturday night when she went missing.

Shortly before, she was camping with her family when she was last seen around 6:15 p.m., state police said.

Charlotte Sena. Courtesy Jené Sena

The girl was biking around a park loop with family friends and then did a loop by herself, authorities said.

Her bike was found on the loop.

State police activated an Amber Alert on Sunday, "for a child abduction” that occurred around 6:45 Saturday night.

Circumstances of the girl’s disappearance led police to suspect the child was in “imminent danger of serious harm and/or death,” according to the the Amber Alert.

State police said earlier on Monday that about 400 certified search and rescue personnel were looking for the girl over a distance that spanned 46 linear miles.

FBI and U.S. Marshals Service were assisting, state police said.

The investigation was classified as a missing child case, state police said.

Charlotte's aunt, Jene Sena, told NBC News on Monday that her niece vanished in only minutes.

“She disappeared almost into thin air. I mean it was, minutes, minutes, between when she was last seen and when she wasn’t there anymore,” Sena said.

The state park where the child disappeared from is about 50 miles north of Albany.