Golden State Warriors assistant coach in Salt Lake City hospital after a medical emergency

The Golden State Warriors' game against the host Utah Jazz was postponed Wednesday after an assistant coach had a "medical emergency," officials said.

Warriors assistant Dejan Milojević was hospitalized Tuesday night "in Salt Lake City, Utah, after suffering a medical emergency at a private team dinner," according to a team statement.

The NBA then called off the Warriors-Jazz game "due to a medical emergency in the Warriors family," the league said.

The game had been set to tip at 7 p.m. MST at the Delta Center.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.