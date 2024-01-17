IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Golden State Warriors assistant coach in Salt Lake City hospital after a medical emergency

Dejan Milojević had the "medical emergency at a private team dinner," the team said. The NBA postponed Wednesday night's Warriors-Jazz game.
Dejan Milojevic
Golden State Warriors assitant coach Dejan Milojevic during a preseason game in San Francisco, on Oct. 14, 2022.Jeff Chiu / AP file
By David K. Li and John Filippelli

The Golden State Warriors' game against the host Utah Jazz was postponed Wednesday after an assistant coach had a "medical emergency," officials said.

Warriors assistant Dejan Milojević was hospitalized Tuesday night "in Salt Lake City, Utah, after suffering a medical emergency at a private team dinner," according to a team statement.

The NBA then called off the Warriors-Jazz game "due to a medical emergency in the Warriors family," the league said.

The game had been set to tip at 7 p.m. MST at the Delta Center.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

