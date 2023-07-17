Good Samaritan mountain biker dies after helping dehydrated hikers in extreme California heat

A mountain biker died Saturday after helping to get emergency crews to a group of hikers who were suffering dehydration in San Diego County.

A group cyclists in Jacumba found four hikers who had no food or water with them and were experiencing heat exhaustion, Cal Fire Cpt. Brent Pascua told NBC San Diego. Two of the cyclists went to the trail head to meet with emergency crews and give them GPS coordinates to the hikers.

"Once the four hikers were lifted to safety, they required no further treatment," Pascua said. "That's when the last two mountain bikers rode back to the trailhead to meet up with everyone. And somewhere in between there, the last two got separated."

Cal Fire San Diego crews in the area of Carrizo Gorge after a report Saturday that four hikers were suffering from dehydration. Cal Fire San Diego

One cyclist, who was not identified, was found by emergency crews about a quarter of a mile from the trailhead. The person was unresponsive and carried back to an air conditioned pickup truck, Pascua said.

The cyclist was driven over to where the ambulances were set up on the trail.

"That's where they worked on the patient, tried to provide life saving measures, and ultimately the patient was pronounced at 5:45 p.m.," Pascua said.

Cal Fire's San Diego County division posted on Facebook Saturday afternoon that it was responding to a "remote area rescue in the area of Carrizo Gorge" after receiving reports that four people were suffering dehydration. The post said that six people were treated and released, as well as two bystanders who were assessed but needed no aid.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department closed some trails on Saturday due to the extreme heat. The department did not immediately respond to a NBC News inquiry for more information on the deceased cyclist.

Pascua said that Cal Fire crews reported temperatures reached nearly 110 degrees on Saturday. Accuweather has the high in Jacumba at 106 degrees while Weather.com reported the highest temperature in the area Saturday at 103 degrees.

When temperatures reach extreme heat, Pascua encouraged people to change their plans for outdoor activities or at the very least pack more water than they believe they will need.

"It’s unfortunate this was a good Samaritan just trying to help out ... unfortunately bad things happen to people out there when it’s this hot," Pascua said. "Know your limitations and try and get help as soon as possible, that way we can get out there and help you."