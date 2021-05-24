Many police departments, including New York and Los Angeles, have banned hogtying for decades. But a joint investigation by NBC News and The Marshall Project found that a dangerous practice roundly rejected by experts has persisted in many places because of outdated guidelines and lax oversight. And the use of the hobble and hogtie may be even more widespread than can be determined because there are no national reporting requirements and many police departments don't keep track.

Nationwide, NBC News and The Marshall Project identified at least 23 deaths involving hogtying or a hobble in law enforcement custody since 2010. From California to Maine, police have appeared to use a hobble to either tie a person's hands and feet together behind them, put pressure on their back with body weight, or leave them prone for longer than recommended. Those cases include a chemical engineer in Mississippi who police said was acting strangely after taking LSD; an unarmed man running naked through his Alabama hometown; and a man who died on a Tacoma, Washington, sidewalk after police deemed his actions suspicious. At least 13 people were mentally ill or in mental crises. Of those who died, 12 were white, nine were Black, and two were Hispanic.

Many departments do not track the use of the hobble device, or when it is used to hogtie, in their use-of-force data. But in those that do keep records, the hobble has been used hundreds of times in recent years.

Over the past five years, police in Aurora, Colorado, have used the hobble on roughly 350 people, nearly half of whom were Black. In Greensboro, court records show that in the four years before the death of Marcus Smith, Greensboro police used a hobble device to hogtie at least 275 people, two-thirds of whom were Black.

Tom Manger, former police chief in Montgomery County, Maryland, and former president of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, says that in his 42 years as an officer he's only seen the hobble used a handful of times.

"It should only be used when you have a situation where a person is violently combative [and] you have a lawful reason to take them into custody," said Manger. "What you're trying to do is make sure they don't hurt themselves, or hurt someone else."

He himself has never used one.

"Cops need to be careful if they're doing something like hobbling somebody," said Manger. "They'd better be damn sure that they're doing things right."

'That's not something I would ever do'

The roughly 18,000 police departments in the U.S. have different policies, procedures and training. Most of the nation's largest police agencies tend to show awareness that the hogtie is dangerous, but not all ban it.

NBC News and The Marshall Project reviewed the policy manuals for departments in the 30 largest cities in the U.S.

Twenty-two have clear language prohibiting hogtying or attaching hands and feet behind a person's back.

But in Charlotte, North Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Houston and Indianapolis, officers are allowed to restrain a person in this manner in certain circumstances or with certain provisions.

Charlotte Police Department policy advises officers to avoid hogtying, but does not forbid it. Columbus police officers are told to make sure to provide slack in the rope that ties the hands and feet together. In Houston, only officers who are specifically trained in the technique can use it. Indianapolis warns officers to closely monitor people who have their legs and arms restrained behind the back.

In the Boston and Milwaukee manuals, there is no mention of hogtying or the hobble device. When questioned, both departments said they do not provide officers with a hobble.

The manuals in Nashville and Detroit have no language that directly addresses hobbles or hogtying.

There's a reason for these discrepancies. In addition to the lack of national reporting requirements, many departments avoid using the word hogtie. They use phrases like maximal restraint, four-point restraint, hobble, RIPP Hobble or Total Appendage Restraint Procedure (TARP).

To avoid injury, according to the DOJ's 1995 bulletin, it's essential to move the person on his side and off his stomach as quickly as possible.

But there is no federal standardized way to use the hobble and there are various points within the process where an error could be deadly. Departments have used different policies; some allowed the hands and feet to be tied together, while others instructed the cuffs to be attached to a belt around the waist. The tying of the hobble, the positioning of the person, and their subsequent transport can all contribute to injury or death.

Joelle DeVane owns the company that makes the original hobble device, the RIPP Hobble.

She said the hobble is a safe tool when correctly used by properly trained officers trying to restrain suspects who are kicking uncontrollably.

A RIPP Hobble. Travis Dove / for The Marshall Project

"The feet are a very powerful weapon and the legs are a very powerful weapon, especially if you have someone that is in an excited state," DeVane said.

DeVane noted that the instructions that accompany the RIPP Hobble say "NEVER Hog-Tie a Prisoner."

The hobble carries many risks, according to Keith Taylor, a 23-year veteran of the NYPD and now a professor at John Jay School of Criminal Justice. Officers know next to nothing about a person's health, and there are serious outcomes when police immobilize an unhealthy person in a high-stress situation. Obesity, heart conditions, and drugs all can raise the chances of death.

Taylor says creating federal best practices that agencies must follow would improve police interactions with the communities they serve.

He said the only time police should use any type of maximal restraint is for people who are "not just belligerent, but dangerously resistant to being arrested."

During Taylor's entire career the NYPD trained officers not to hogtie.

"Personally, I would not use hogtying ever," said Taylor. "That's not something I would ever do. Not just because it's banned, because it's not safe."

'He was treating me like a slave'

Hobble is not a word in common parlance, but it's known in many police circles. Derek Chauvin asked for a hobble as he restrained George Floyd. The officers didn't use one, however.

Vanessa Peoples had never heard the word before she was tied up with one.