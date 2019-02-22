Breaking News Emails
The California parents accused of beating, starving and holding 12 of their children captive pleaded guilty Friday to charges of torture, dependent adult abuse, child endangerment and false imprisonment.
David and Louise Turpin face a maximum sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.
The parents allegedly kept their children shackled to their beds inside their Perris, California, home, gave them little food and only allowed them to shower once a year. Prosecutors said last year that all but the youngest of the children — who ranged in age from 2 to 29 — were abused.
One of the daughters was allegedly the victim of a lewd act by her father, according to prosecutors.
The disturbing abuse came to light in January 2018 after one of the teenage children escaped the home, which is about 70 miles east of Los Angeles.
