Breaking News Emails
A 14-year-old boy was arrested on a murder charge in Houston after his egg-throwing prank ended in the death of a female motorist, authorities said Wednesday.
The suspect and another boy were inside a GMC Acadia throwing eggs at passing cars on Tuesday afternoon, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
A driver in one of the egged cars allegedly flashed a gun at the boys and chased them, before the fleeing teens blew a red light and slammed into a Ford F-150 truck, killing its female driver, officials said. The victim was identified Wednesday as Silvia Zavala, 45.
The 14-year-old driver suffered a broken ankle and has been booked into a juvenile detention center, according to the sheriff.
Gonzalez called Zavala "totally innocent," adding that she "had just gone shopping based on some debris strewn at scene."
The driver of a yellow or gold late-model 1970s Lincoln Continental who gave chase did not stop at the scene of the crash.
"The driver of the vehicle that was chasing him has been identified & efforts are being made to interview him," Gonzalez tweeted.